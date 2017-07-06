Stewart has allowed one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts across seven scoreless innings this season.

The Dodgers look like they want to keep the 25-year-old stretched out and available should they want to plug him into the back end of the rotation in the second half of the season. Stewart had a 3.24 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 8.1 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season after spending most of the spring recovering from shoulder tendinitis.

