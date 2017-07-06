Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Pitching well in majors
Stewart has allowed one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts across seven scoreless innings this season.
The Dodgers look like they want to keep the 25-year-old stretched out and available should they want to plug him into the back end of the rotation in the second half of the season. Stewart had a 3.24 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 8.1 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season after spending most of the spring recovering from shoulder tendinitis.
