Stewart was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Stewart has appeared in just one game at the major league level this season, but it was a strong outing, as he struck out four in three scoreless innings against the Mets. With Brandon McCarthy out for the next ten days or so, the Dodgers need a short-term call-up with an arm capable of eating multiple innings. Expect Stewart to serve in a long relief role while he's on the major league roster.