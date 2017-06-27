Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Recalled from Oklahoma City
Stewart was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
Stewart has appeared in just one game at the major league level this season, but it was a strong outing, as he struck out four in three scoreless innings against the Mets. With Brandon McCarthy out for the next ten days or so, the Dodgers need a short-term call-up with an arm capable of eating multiple innings. Expect Stewart to serve in a long relief role while he's on the major league roster.
