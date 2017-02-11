Stewart will compete for either a rotation or bullpen spot this spring.

The Dodgers have the fifth spot in their rotation up for grabs this spring. With several veteran arms on the roster (Brandon McCarthy, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Scott Kazmir), Stewart would need to impress this spring to surpass them for first shot at the spot. Alternatively, the back end of the Dodgers' bullpen is far from being set, so Stewart could potentially fill a long relief role as well. Even if he doesn't make the 25-man roster, the 25-year-old righty would be one of the first arms called up if injury strikes Los Angeles' rotation.