Frias was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Wednesday.

A spot was needed for outfielder Brett Eibner, whom the Dodgers acquired in a trade with Oakland, and Frias was the roster casualty. Frias turned in respectable numbers in 10 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A last season but an injury put him on the shelf for the entire second half. Now 27, Frias has posted a 4.58 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 10.5 H/9, 2.2 BB/9 and 6.7 K/9 in parts of three seasons at the Triple-A level (149.1 innings).