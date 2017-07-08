Utley started at the keystone and went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 4-1 win over the Royals.

Even with Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe back from their lengthy absences, Utley has been able to sustain semi-regular playing time, starting seven of the Dodgers' last 11 games (majority of starts coming at first base). He is batting just .200 with a home run over that stretch, limiting his fantasy value, but the 38-year-old could have use as a cheap daily fantasy option on days where he is penciled in the lineup.