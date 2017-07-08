Utley started at the keystone and went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 4-1 win over the Royals.

Even with Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe back from their lengthy absences, Utley has been able to sustain semi-regular playing time, starting seven of the Dodgers' last 11 games (majority of starts coming at first base). He is batting just .200 with a home run over that stretch, limiting his fantasy value, but the 38-year-old could have use as a cheap daily fantasy option on days where he is penciled in the lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast