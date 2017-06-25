Dodgers' Chase Utley: Doubles in win Saturday
Utley started at first base Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a double in a win over Colorado.
A hot May (.314/.402/.571) earned the 38-year-old regular playing time in June, but a slow start to the month (.200/.333/.325 over 15 games) coupled with the return of injured starters pushed him back into a bench role. Utley has logged just two starts over the Dodgers' last five contests, and it would likely take another injury for Utley to regain a starting role.
