Dodgers' Chase Utley: Draws start Wednesday
Utley reached base twice via two walks in four plate appearances against the Angels on Wednesday.
The veteran has seen a couple more starts of late with Corey Seager's (hamstring) injury opening up playing time on the infield. While the star shortstop is expected to return as early as Thursday, Utley should be in line for at least one more start with the Dodgers playing on the road in an American League ballpark. The 38-year-old is slashing a meager .227/.332/.386 over 206 plate appearances this season, but he could serve as a decent punt play in daily formats against the right-handed JC Ramirez on Thursday.
