Dodgers' Chase Utley: Re-signs with Dodgers

Utley will remain in Los Angeles, as he agreed to a one-year deal with the club on Friday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Financial aspects of the deal are currently unknown. The 38-year-old veteran slashed .252/.319/.396 across 565 plate appearances in 2016. With the addition of Logan Forsythe and Justin Turner to the Dodgers' infield, Utley projects to be primarily used as a utility option in 2017, mainly facing right-handed pitching.