Utley is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

It's no surprise Utley is sitting out with lefty Chris O'Grady on the hill for the Marlins, but the veteran infielder may no longer be in store for regular starts against right-handers either after he was on the bench for the first two games of the series. Given the Dodgers' wealth of first and second base options as well as Utley's .209 average since the beginning of June, it looks like the 38-year-old could be a DFA candidate in the second half.