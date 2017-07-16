Dodgers' Chase Utley: Remains on bench Sunday
Utley is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
It's no surprise Utley is sitting out with lefty Chris O'Grady on the hill for the Marlins, but the veteran infielder may no longer be in store for regular starts against right-handers either after he was on the bench for the first two games of the series. Given the Dodgers' wealth of first and second base options as well as Utley's .209 average since the beginning of June, it looks like the 38-year-old could be a DFA candidate in the second half.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...