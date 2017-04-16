Dodgers' Chase Utley: Starting at second Sunday
Utley will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Utley will step in for the injured Logan Forsythe, who exited Saturday's game early due to a hamstring injury. With Forsythe a potential pinch-hit candidate Sunday, however, it seems as if Utley's time in the starting lineup will be short lived. On the season, Utley has struggled at the dish, collecting just one single in 17 at-bats.
