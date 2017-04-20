Dodgers' Chase Utley: Will start against right-handers

Manager Dave Roberts said that Utley will fill in for Logan Forsythe (foot) against right-handed starters, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Utley will serve on the strong side of a platoon at second base with the recently-recalled Chris Taylor. The 38-year-old is batting just .050 (1-for-20) as a bench bat early in the year, but Forsythe is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks, giving Utley short-term value in deep leagues. The Dodgers face four righties over their next six contests, so the veteran should see his name penciled in the lineup more often than not in the coming week.