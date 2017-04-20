Dodgers' Chase Utley: Will start against right-handers
Manager Dave Roberts said that Utley will fill in for Logan Forsythe (foot) against right-handed starters, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Utley will serve on the strong side of a platoon at second base with the recently-recalled Chris Taylor. The 38-year-old is batting just .050 (1-for-20) as a bench bat early in the year, but Forsythe is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks, giving Utley short-term value in deep leagues. The Dodgers face four righties over their next six contests, so the veteran should see his name penciled in the lineup more often than not in the coming week.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chase Utley: Starting at second Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Chase Utley: Making start Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Chase Utley: Hits first homer of spring•
-
Dodgers' Chase Utley: Continues hot spring•
-
Dodgers' Chase Utley: To see time at first base in spring training•
-
Dodgers' Chase Utley: Re-signs with Dodgers•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...