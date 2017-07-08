Dodgers' Chris Hatcher: Receives cortisone injection
Hatcher received a cortisone injection for his shoulder earlier this week, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Hatcher has been dealing with thoracic inflammation for over two weeks now after landing on the DL on June 23. The 32-year-old had been struggling for most of the past two months, posting a 5.09 ERA since the beginning of May, with even worse numbers in June alone. He will likely embark on a rehab assignment following the All-Star break before returning to the big-league club.
