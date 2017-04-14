Hatcher held the Cubs scoreless over two innings Thursday, striking out three in a 4-0 loss.

The 32-year-old has gotten off to a hot start during the regular season (1.29 ERA over seven innings) after struggling mightily during spring training. His seven innings of work have come in four appearances, so it appears manager Dave Roberts views Hatcher as an innings-eater as opposed to a high-leverage reliever. The righty posted a 5.53 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 37 appearances last season, so fantasy owners shouldn't buy into his hot start quite yet.