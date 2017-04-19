Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Taylor was added to fill in for Logan Forsythe, who was just placed on the 10-day DL with a fractured toe. The Dodgers will waste no time inserting Taylor into the lineup, as he is starting at second base and batting ninth Wednesday against the Rockies. Taylor could serve as the primary replacement for Forsythe at second base against right-handed pitchers, with Chase Utley likely to get the bulk of starts against southpaws.