Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Called back to majors
Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Taylor was added to fill in for Logan Forsythe, who was just placed on the 10-day DL with a fractured toe. The Dodgers will waste no time inserting Taylor into the lineup, as he is starting at second base and batting ninth Wednesday against the Rockies. Taylor could serve as the primary replacement for Forsythe at second base against right-handed pitchers, with Chase Utley likely to get the bulk of starts against southpaws.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Still an option for final bench spot•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Continues hot spring Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Candidate for utility infielder•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...