Taylor wasted no time making an impact in his first big-league appearance of the season, doubling twice and scoring a run in the Dodgers' 4-2 win over the Rockies.

The 26-year-old seems to have an inside track to playing time against left-handed starters while Logan Forsythe (toe) spends time on the disabled list. Taylor wasn't off to a great start at Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he'll look to rebound in a part-time role with Chase Utley until Forsythe is ready to return, after which Taylor will likely head back to the minors.

