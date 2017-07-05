Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's win over Arizona.

Taylor moved down to fifth in the order against a southpaw, but still produced a stat line resembling a leadoff hitter. The multi-hit performance was the utility man's third over his last four contests, bringing his overall slash line up to a very useful .283/.370/.487 to go along with 10 home runs and 11 steals through 67 games.

