Taylor is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Taylor is just 3-for-30 (.100) with 11 strikeouts over his last nine games, so he'll get the day off to clear his mind. Trayce Thompson will start in left field for him.

