Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Gets day off Thursday
Taylor is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Taylor is just 3-for-30 (.100) with 11 strikeouts over his last nine games, so he'll get the day off to clear his mind. Trayce Thompson will start in left field for him.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Riding pine Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Homers, steals base in return to lineup•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Hot streak continues Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Hits, runs in win over Indians•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Will temporarily serve as primary left fielder•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....