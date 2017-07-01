Taylor returned to the lineup Friday, going 2-for-5 with a walk and an RBI in a win over the Padres.

The 26-year-old received a day off Thursday after enduring a 3-for-30 slump, and the rest paid immediate dividends. Taylor's 28.3 percent strikeout rate and .368 BABIP are warning signs that his batting average would eventually come back down to earth, but a career-high 12.3 BB percentage and his ability to swipe bags should keep him in the fantasy conversation while he bats leadoff for a potent Dodgers lineup.