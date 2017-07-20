Taylor went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the White Sox.

Getting the start in left field and hitting at the top of the lineup, Taylor set the tone with a leadoff homer, his 11th blast of the year. If MLB had an equivalent to the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award, the 26-year-old would arguably be the favorite to win it right now as he's slashing .307/.381/.521 in 77 games while seeing action at five different positions around the diamond.