Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Produces career-high four hits
Taylor went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
It's Taylor's fourth multi-hit effort in six games, with his final base knock of the night capping the Dodgers' come-from-behind win as part of a four-run ninth inning. With a .877 OPS over 265 plate appearances this season, Taylor has been a gem of a find for the Dodgers and should hold down an everyday role thanks to his ability to play all over the infield and outfield.
