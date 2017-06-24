Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Riding pine Saturday
Taylor is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Cody Bellinger will shift out to left field against right-hander Tyler Chatwood, opening the door for Chase Utley at first base. Taylor's bat has quieted a bit over the past couple weeks, but he's still slashing a robust .284/.368/.490 on the year. His success with the bat along with his defensive versatility should keep Taylor in the lineup regularly for the foreseeable future.
