Taylor went 2-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Marlins.

The 26-year-old continues his breakout season into the second half, tallying four hits in his first two games back from the All-Star break. A .291 batting average and .371 on-base percentage have earned him the right to lead off for a potent Dodgers lineup, which should help him build on his current mark of 44 runs. Taylor has spent the majority of the season bouncing around the diamond, but Adrian Gonzalez's lengthy absence has opened up an everyday role in left field, which should add to his already diverse positional eligibility.