Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Turns in grand performance Saturday
Taylor went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Padres.
Just when it appeared that the super-utility man was finally slowing down, Taylor reminded us that his breakout isn't over quite yet. Hopefully his 3-for-30 slump didn't deter fantasy owners from keeping him in their lineup, as he has collected four hits and five RBI over his last two contests.
