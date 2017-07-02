Taylor went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Padres.

Just when it appeared that the super-utility man was finally slowing down, Taylor reminded us that his breakout isn't over quite yet. Hopefully his 3-for-30 slump didn't deter fantasy owners from keeping him in their lineup, as he has collected four hits and five RBI over his last two contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories