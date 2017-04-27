Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dealing with bruised calf

Kershaw said he's not concerned about his bruised right calf, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw had it wrapped to reduce swelling, but he was still able to do his usual outfield running the day after his start against the Giants -- a seven-inning effort of one-run ball, allowing six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. He should be considered day-to-day for now, though it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. Unless something goes wrong this week, it appears Kershaw should be in line to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Phillies.