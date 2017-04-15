Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dominates Arizona on Friday
Kershaw (2-1) fired 8.1 innings of one-run ball Friday. He struck out eight batters in a 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
The dominant lefty bounced back in a big way Friday after getting shelled (by his standards) in his last start against the Rockies. Kershaw reached the 100-pitch mark for the first time this season, indicating that manager Dave Roberts is ready to loosen the reigns on his ace after having him slowly build up arm strength in his first couple of starts. Kershaw's next start comes against the same Rockies that touched him up for four runs last week, but this time it comes in a much more pitcher-friendly venue in Los Angeles.
