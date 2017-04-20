Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Keeps rolling versus Colorado on Wednesday
Kershaw (3-1) went seven strong innings Wednesday night against the Rockies, allowing two hits on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters.
The stud southpaw was bounced around by Colorado his last time around, but he turned it around this time with a solid effort to help Los Angeles to a victory. Outside of a shaky first inning, Kershaw was sharp, firing 70 of his 97 offerings for strikes and inducing six groundouts compared to two flyouts. He'll make his next start Tuesday in San Francisco.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dominates Arizona on Friday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Allows four runs en route to loss Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Twirls gem to take care of Padres•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dominant heading into regular season•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Logging another bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dominant against rival Giants•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...