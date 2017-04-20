Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Keeps rolling versus Colorado on Wednesday

Kershaw (3-1) went seven strong innings Wednesday night against the Rockies, allowing two hits on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters.

The stud southpaw was bounced around by Colorado his last time around, but he turned it around this time with a solid effort to help Los Angeles to a victory. Outside of a shaky first inning, Kershaw was sharp, firing 70 of his 97 offerings for strikes and inducing six groundouts compared to two flyouts. He'll make his next start Tuesday in San Francisco.