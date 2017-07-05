Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Likely won't start first game after break

Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw likely won't start the first game back from the All-Star break, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Royals, and while that would potentially line him up to pitch the first game after the All-Star break, the Dodgers will apparently opt to give their ace some extra rest before calling upon his services again. The 29-year-old owns an impressive 2.19 ERA and 146:22 K:BB through 123.1 innings this season, so he'll likely return to the rotation for the second or third game after the break.