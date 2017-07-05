Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Likely won't start first game after break
Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw likely won't start the first game back from the All-Star break, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kershaw is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Royals, and while that would potentially line him up to pitch the first game after the All-Star break, the Dodgers will apparently opt to give their ace some extra rest before calling upon his services again. The 29-year-old owns an impressive 2.19 ERA and 146:22 K:BB through 123.1 innings this season, so he'll likely return to the rotation for the second or third game after the break.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Overpowers D-Backs en route to 13th win•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Notches MLB best 12th win•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Lined up to start Tuesday vs. Diamondbacks•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Moved up to Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Picks up 11th win•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tallies 10th win despite disappointing evening•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...