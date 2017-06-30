Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Lined up to start Tuesday vs. Diamondbacks

Kershaw is lined up to start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He was moved up in the rotation to start Thursday's game against the Angels, which opens the possibility of Kershaw making two more starts before the All-Star break if manager Dave Roberts chooses to go that route. The Dodgers are dealing with some injuries in the rotation with Brandon McCarthy (knee) on the disabled list and Hyun-Jin Ryu nursing a sore foot. Further confirmation on Kershaw's next start should be available in the coming days, but as it stands, he figures to take the hill for the Dodgers' upcoming series opener against the Diamondbacks.