Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Moved up to Thursday

Kershaw will have his next start moved up to Thursday against the Angels, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports Monday.

The Dodgers are rearranging their rotation in the wake of yet another injury, this time to Brandon McCarthy. Kershaw will be moved up to face the Angels instead of the Padres, and Alex Wood will be moved back from Thursday to Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories