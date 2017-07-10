Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Nabs 14th win with complete game Sunday

Kershaw tossed a complete game Sunday that included no walks and 13 strikeouts in a 5-2 win over the Royals. He allowed two runs on six hits.

What a way to end the first half of the season. The Dodgers' ace continued his impressive run of strong pitching, earning his seventh straight victory while recording double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time in his last five starts. Kershaw now has a near-perfect 14-2 record to go with a sparking 2.18 ERA and stingy 0.88 WHIP -- both of which are slightly better than his career marks of 2.35 and 1.00. Now 29 years old, it might be hard to fathom, but the best may still be ahead for the Texan.