Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Notches MLB best 12th win

Kershaw (12-2) allowed one run (unearned) on three hits and two walks while striking out 12 over seven innings in Thursday's win over the Angels.

The Dodgers' ace was at it again, as he worked around an unearned run to grab his league-leading 12th win of the season. Aside from a rough outing against the Mets, Kershaw has been stellar in June; he's notched six quality starts in seven tries and has a 2.23 ERA and 57:10 K:BB ratio over 40.1 innings. He's set to make his next start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, which could line him up for another start before the Sunday before the All-Star break.