Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Overpowers D-Backs en route to 13th win

Kershaw (13-2) tossed seven innings of shutout baseball in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 11.

Kershaw carried a no-hitter through the first six innings but was undone by a Chris Owings infield single in the top of the seventh inning. He exited the game after throwing 117 pitches, which marks his second highest pitch count of the season. The former MVP ran into some trouble against the Mets on June 19 (6 ER over 6.1 innings) but has been masterful ever since, having not allowed an earned run in 20 consecutive innings and counting. He'll look to extend that streak during his upcoming scheduled start Sunday against the Royals.