Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Picks up 11th win
Kershaw (11-2) struck out eight and walked one over six scoreless innings in a win over the Rockies on Saturday.
After somewhat scuffling his last time out, this was pretty close to vintage Kershaw. The left-hander kept the Rockies at bay for the entirety of his outing, but still ran up a high pitch count (103 pitches) that forced him from the game after six.
