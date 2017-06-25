Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Picks up 11th win

Kershaw (11-2) struck out eight and walked one over six scoreless innings in a win over the Rockies on Saturday.

After somewhat scuffling his last time out, this was pretty close to vintage Kershaw. The left-hander kept the Rockies at bay for the entirety of his outing, but still ran up a high pitch count (103 pitches) that forced him from the game after six.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories