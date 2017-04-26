Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tosses seven strong innings in win over Giants
Kershaw (4-1) tossed seven innings of one-run ball in Tuesday's win over the Giants, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
The home team got to Kershaw for a run on three hits in the third inning, but he allowed multiple batters to reach just once during the rest of his outing en route to another win. He has made it past the seventh inning just once this season and was pulled after 90 pitches in this one, indicating that the club may be hesitant to fully unleash him after injury issues last season. That is nitpicking when you consider that Kershaw carries a 2.29 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and a 9.9 K/8 through 35.1 innings. He will look to continue what has been a typically strong start Sunday against the Phillies.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Keeps rolling versus Colorado on Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dominates Arizona on Friday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Allows four runs en route to loss Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Twirls gem to take care of Padres•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dominant heading into regular season•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Logging another bullpen session•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...