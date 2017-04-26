Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tosses seven strong innings in win over Giants

Kershaw (4-1) tossed seven innings of one-run ball in Tuesday's win over the Giants, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

The home team got to Kershaw for a run on three hits in the third inning, but he allowed multiple batters to reach just once during the rest of his outing en route to another win. He has made it past the seventh inning just once this season and was pulled after 90 pitches in this one, indicating that the club may be hesitant to fully unleash him after injury issues last season. That is nitpicking when you consider that Kershaw carries a 2.29 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and a 9.9 K/8 through 35.1 innings. He will look to continue what has been a typically strong start Sunday against the Phillies.