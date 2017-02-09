Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will not participate in WBC

Kershaw will not participate in the World Baseball Classic, CBS Sports reports.

Kershaw is sitting this one out in hopes of staying as fresh as possible for the upcoming season. The Rays' Chris Archer should slide up the rotation and serve as the team's ace for the tournament. From a fantasy perspective, Kershaw remains as close to a unanimous top pick on the pitching side of things.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola