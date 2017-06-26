Bellinger hit two home runs in Sunday's 12-6 win over the Rockies.

Both of Bellinger's blasts were of the two-run variety, giving the rookie an eye-popping 24 homers on the year -- two behind fellow first-year big leaguer Aaron Judge. His 55 RBI are 10th in the majors, while his OPS of 1.021 is fourth behind Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and Ryan Zimmerman. Even though Bellinger is bound to have his growing pains at age 21, owners should be delighted by his continued elite production as the season's midpoint nears.