Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Bashes pair of homers Sunday
Bellinger hit two home runs in Sunday's 12-6 win over the Rockies.
Both of Bellinger's blasts were of the two-run variety, giving the rookie an eye-popping 24 homers on the year -- two behind fellow first-year big leaguer Aaron Judge. His 55 RBI are 10th in the majors, while his OPS of 1.021 is fourth behind Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and Ryan Zimmerman. Even though Bellinger is bound to have his growing pains at age 21, owners should be delighted by his continued elite production as the season's midpoint nears.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits 10th homer in 10 games•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Bashes homers No. 20, 21•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Continues impressive rookie campaign Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Goes yard yet again•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sets rookie record Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Goes yard for 13th time Saturday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...