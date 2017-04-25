Bellinger will start in left field and bat eighth Tuesday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers promoted their top prospect Tuesday and, as expected, Bellinger will immediately step into the lineup against lefty Ty Blach. He figures to bat higher in the order when the Dodgers face right-handers, against whom Bellinger was slashing .362/.456/.690 at Triple-A prior to his callup. Bellinger packs a serious power punch and has some sneaky speed on the basepaths, so while it's not entirely clear how long the 21-year-old will be up, he's worth adding in pretty much every format if available.