Bellinger had his contract purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old has mauled Triple-A pitching thus far, slashing .338/.419/.631 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 65 at-bats, so the Dodgers decided it was time for him to bring that production up to the major-league level. He'll take the roster spot of Joc Pederson (hamstring) while he's on the DL. Bellinger is expected to primarily play center and left field while he's up with Los Angeles, although his ability to play first base could also allow him to spell Adrian Gonzalez every now and then.