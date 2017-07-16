Play

Bellinger went 4-for-5 by hitting for the cycle with two runs and three RBI on Saturday against the Marlins.

Bellinger blasted his 26th bomb of the season to put the Dodgers on the board in the third inning of a winning effort. His magical season just continues rolling along, and he's rewarded fantasy owners with an amazing .639 slugging percentage.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast