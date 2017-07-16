Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits for cycle Saturday
Bellinger went 4-for-5 by hitting for the cycle with two runs and three RBI on Saturday against the Marlins.
Bellinger blasted his 26th bomb of the season to put the Dodgers on the board in the third inning of a winning effort. His magical season just continues rolling along, and he's rewarded fantasy owners with an amazing .639 slugging percentage.
