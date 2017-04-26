Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Leading off Wednesday
Bellinger is leading off and playing left field Wednesday against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.
In just his second major league game, Bellinger is getting the nod to bat leadoff against Johnny Cueto after the 21-year-old went 1-for-3 in his big-league debut Tuesday. Even though it's unclear how long Bellinger will remain with the Dodgers, his serious power and notable speed probably warrant a pickup in most formats where he's available.
