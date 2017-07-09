Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Plays hero Saturday
Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Royals.
He hit a game-tying solo homer off Joakim Soria in the eighth, and then drew a bases-loaded walk against Kelvin Herrera in the 10th to end the game. The long ball snapped a streak of 11 straight games without a home run, his longest such streak in the majors. Bellinger has established himself as the Dodgers' cleanup hitter and there's little reason to think he won't continue to be an excellent source of home runs and RBI in the second half.
