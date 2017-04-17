Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Scorching start to 2017 campaign at Triple-A
Bellinger, 21, is batting .395 (15-for-38) with three home runs, 11 RBI and four steals through 10 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
There's no place for Bellinger to play right now at the big-league level with Adrian Gonzalez blocking him, but Bellinger previously played some outfield, and the Dodgers would have to consider finding a spot for him if he continues on this torrid pace. Bellinger has 56 home runs and 18 steals combined over the last two seasons.
