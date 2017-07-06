Bellinger is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Manager Dave Roberts is stacking right-handed hitters against Arizona's southpaw Robbie Ray, so Bellinger will head to the bench for a night off. Enrique Hernandez will log a start at first base in his stead.

