Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sits versus lefty Thursday
Bellinger is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Manager Dave Roberts is stacking right-handed hitters against Arizona's southpaw Robbie Ray, so Bellinger will head to the bench for a night off. Enrique Hernandez will log a start at first base in his stead.
More News
