Wong was promoted to Low-A Great Lakes on Wednesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Wong had just one at-bat in the Arizona league, but the Dodgers will advance the college draftee up to Low-A to get him reps against more players his own age. He primarily catches, but he also has the capacity to play shortstop, third base and the outfield, something that could help him rise up the organizational ladder quickly if he can hold his own against professional pitching.
