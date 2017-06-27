Dodgers' Corey Seager: Available off bench Tuesday

Seager (hamstring) is available off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Seager has now missed four consecutive games with a hamstring strain but is apparently healthy enough to jump into live action if necessary. Despite the fact that he's reportedly healthy enough to play, the Dodgers are not ruling out a trip to the 10-day disabled list. He'll remain day-to-day for the time being.