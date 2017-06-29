Dodgers' Corey Seager: Back in action Thursday

Seager (hamstring) is starting at shortstop and batting second Thursday against the Angels, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Seager is good to go for Thursday's series finale after missing the previous five games with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The 22-year-old, who is slashing .298/.403/.506 with 12 homers in 73 games this season, will face JC Ramirez in his return to the starting lineup.