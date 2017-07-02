Dodgers' Corey Seager: Clubs 13th home run Saturday

Seager went 3-for-5 with solo home run in Saturday's win over the Padres.

The start shortstop received an extra day of rest after returning from a minor hamstring injury Thursday, and it resulted in Seager's 25th multi-hit game of the season. The 23-year-old remains one of fantasy's top options at short with a healthy .299/.401/.511 slash line through 75 games.