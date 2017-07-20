Dodgers' Corey Seager: Clubs 15th homer Wednesday
Seager went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the White Sox.
The 23-year-old extended his current hitting streak to nine games, and Seager is now slashing .340/.400/.600 in July with three homers and 10 RBI through 12 games.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Smashes 14th homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Three hits for second straight day•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Clubs 13th home run Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Day off Friday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Back in action Thursday•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....