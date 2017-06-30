Dodgers' Corey Seager: Day off Friday

Seager is not in the lineup for Friday's game, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Seager returned to action from a hamstring injury Thursday after missing the previous five contests. He will get another day off to rest following an 0-for-4 day that included two strikeouts while Enrique Hernandez takes over at short. Seager is likely to be back in the lineup Saturday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories