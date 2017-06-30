Dodgers' Corey Seager: Day off Friday
Seager is not in the lineup for Friday's game, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.
Seager returned to action from a hamstring injury Thursday after missing the previous five contests. He will get another day off to rest following an 0-for-4 day that included two strikeouts while Enrique Hernandez takes over at short. Seager is likely to be back in the lineup Saturday.
