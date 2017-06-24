Dodgers' Corey Seager: Diagnosed with Grade 1 hamstring strain
Manager Dave Roberts said an MRI revealed Seager has a Grade 1 hamstring strain and will be day-to-day moving forward, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief it's nothing more serious, though the young slugger may be out through the weekend as he recovers. Look for Enrique Hernandez to see the majority of time at shortstop while Seager is on the mend.
